Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
ANKARA Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has decided not to withdraw from parliament over Sunday's referendum, a party spokesman was quoted by CNN Turk television as saying.
Earlier on Wednesday, party spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke said CHP was considering withdrawal from parliament in protest at irregularities in the referendum and called for it to be held again.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.