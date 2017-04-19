ANKARA Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has decided not to withdraw from parliament over Sunday's referendum, a party spokesman was quoted by CNN Turk television as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, party spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke said CHP was considering withdrawal from parliament in protest at irregularities in the referendum and called for it to be held again.

