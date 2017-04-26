ANKARA Turkey's main opposition party will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the acceptance of unstamped ballots in the April 16 referendum to expand President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a party spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I want to reiterate once again that we will take the referendum result to the ECHR," Republican People's Party (CHP) spokeswoman Selin Sayek Boke told reporters in Ankara.

Turkey's council of state on Tuesday declined to hear the CHP's case on the referendum, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)