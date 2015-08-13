Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu addresses members of parliament from his party during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA The leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)said on Thursday that Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had proposed forming a short-term coalition government or a minority government.

In a news conference after the CHP failed to form a government with Davutoglu's AK Party, CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu said it was "not moral" for Davutoglu to retain the mandate to form a government, adding it was wrong to view an early election as the only alternative.

He also said Turkey had missed an "historic opportunity".

