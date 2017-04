Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli greets his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Istanbul, Turkey May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA Deputies of Turkey's right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will not take part in the interim government to be formed by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, its leader Devlet Bahceli reiterated on Tuesday.

Davutoglu earlier urged Turkey's opposition parties to "assume their responsibilities" and join an interim power-sharing government, saying he would offer cabinet posts to their deputies even if party leaders objected.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)