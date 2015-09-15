AK Party supporters cheer as Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not seen) arrives to the 5th Congress of AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Support for Turkey's ruling AK Party has risen to 41.4 percent from 40.9 percent in June's election but it is not set to win enough votes to form a single-party government in another election on Nov. 1, a Metropoll survey showed.

The June 7 vote saw the AKP lose its majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002. After failing to secure a coalition deal, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has formed an interim cabinet ahead of the snap poll in November.

Results of the survey, revealed by Metropoll chairman Ozer Sencar on the CNN Turk TV channel on Monday evening, showed the secular main opposition CHP was on 27.3 percent, the nationalist MHP at 15.3 percent and the pro-Kurdish HDP at 13 percent.

In the June election, the CHP won 25 percent, the MHP 16.3 percent and the HDP 13.1 percent.

The survey was carried out on Sept. 2-5 with 2,540 participants.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)