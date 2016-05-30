ANKARA Turkey's government wants to present to parliament as soon as possible a draft law introducing a presidential system, but does not plan a snap election as this would be disrespectful to voters, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

President Tayyip Erdogan aims to establish an executive presidency in Turkey with strong powers akin to those of the U.S. and French heads of state. Opponents say this would lead to greater authoritarianism in the country.

