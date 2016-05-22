ANKARA The European Union needs to end "confusion" about its migration policies and Turkey needs to know how the bloc thinks of it, Turkey's incoming prime minister said on Sunday.

Binali Yildirim also told a special congress of the ruling AK Party that Turkey would continue regulations to improve human rights and democracy whether or not EU membership happens.

Yildirim, a longtime ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, is set to become the next head of the AKP, and therefore premier, at the congress on Sunday, replacing Ahmet Davutoglu who announced plans to step down this month after weeks of public tension with Erdogan.

