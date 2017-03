ANKARA Turkey will embark on a major reform process in the next six months that will see it carry out economic, social and judiciary reforms, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

In a live interview with state broadcaster TRT, Davutoglu also said Ankara would not sacrifice its "struggle against terrorism" for the Kurdish peace process.

