Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a meeting with representatives of foreign media in Istanbul, Turkey, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that a presidential system was the "correct" form of government for his country and that, if it was defined properly, it would not become a dictatorship.

In an interview with the NTV channel, Davutoglu said November's election result, in which his AK Party regained the absolute majority it had lost in the previous election, was a message from Turkish citizens to form a new constitution by mutual consent.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to a presidential system, which they see as giving unfettered power to President Tayyip Erdogan, founder of the AK Party.

