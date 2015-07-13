Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a news conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday he and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu both emphasised the need to form a strong coalition government quickly.

Davutoglu also told reporters at a press conference following a meeting with Kilicdaroglu that the meeting was "sincere" and "friendly" but was preliminary and did not amount to formal coalition negotiations.

A June 7 election deprived Davutoglu's ruling AK Party of a parliamentary majority to form a single-party government. President Tayyip Erdogan mandated Davutoglu to form a coalition on July 9, and the prime minister will meet parliament's two other party chiefs this week.

