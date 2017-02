WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday praised Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as a "good partner with the United States" and said it did not expect his departure from office to affect U.S.-Turkish relations as they pertain to Islamic State.

"I do not anticipate that this is going to have any impact on the ability of the United States and Turkey to work together to continue to implement our strategy to degrade and destroy ISIL," spokesman Josh Earnest said, using another name for Islamic State.

