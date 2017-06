WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that it would wait to comment on a referendum that granted sweeping new powers to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"There is an international commission that is reviewing this and issues a report in 10 to 12 days. We will wait and let them do their jobs," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a briefing.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)