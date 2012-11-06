Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from the ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party has presented a proposal to set up a presidential system, the deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, in a step towards a stronger presidency which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is believed to want.

Under the current system, the Turkish president is a largely ceremonial figure. The AK Party aims to create an executive presidency as part of a reform process focused around a new constitution.

"We presented a measure to the parliamentary speaker's office. Within that there is an AK Party's proposal on the formation of a presidential system," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters.

No details were immediately available.

The AK Party has yet to spell out what its reform plans are, but Erdogan is expected to seek the presidency in a 2014 election as under party rules he cannot run for prime minister again when his term ends in 2015.

Erdogan said in published remarks last Friday that he was losing hope of building cross-party support for the constitutional reforms but that he was determined to push the plans forward.

