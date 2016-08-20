ISTANBUL Turkey will put its domestic and external intelligence operations under an umbrella structure for better coordination between the two and to help prevent another coup attempt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Yildirim made the comment in a meeting with reporters in Istanbul.

The overhaul is part of an effort to fix its intelligence network following the failed July 15 putsch, when a group of rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, fighter jets and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow the government.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan; Editing by David Dolan)