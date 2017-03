ANKARA Police in the Turkish capital Ankara fired tear gas to disperse protesters trying to reach the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Friday after anti-government protests flared in Istanbul.

The demonstrators, mostly young supporters of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), had planned to protest against new laws restricting the sale of alcohol but chanted "Everywhere is resistance, Everywhere is Taksim", in solidarity with the protests in Istanbul's Taksim Square.

