ISTANBUL Istanbul's governor said on Sunday a planned gathering by an anti-government protest group in the city's central Taksim Square would not be allowed to go ahead after a night of unrest.

"There is a call for gathering in Taksim at 1600 (2:00 p.m. British time)," Governor Huseyin Avnni Mutlu told reporters.

"Any call for Taksim will not contribute to peace and security. After the current environment becomes stable, they can continue exercising their democratic rights. Under current circumstances we will not allow any gathering."

