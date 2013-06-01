ANKARA Turkish police detained 939 people in 90 different demonstrations across Turkey, interior minister Muammer Guler said on Saturday.

"There have been 939 detentions in various cities. Some of them have already been released," Guler told reporters in comments broadcast by Turkish state television.

He added that 79 people were wounded during the unrest, which was triggered by government plans for a replica Ottoman-era barracks housing shops or apartments in Istanbul's Taksim Square but widened into a broader show of defiance against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk)