ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called on protesters to withdraw from central Istanbul's Gezi Park on Tuesday and said a wave of anti-government demonstrations was part of a deliberate attempt to damage Turkey's image and economy.

"I invite them to withdraw from the park and I ask this as prime minister," Erdogan told a parliamentary group meeting of his AK Party.

"The Turkish economy has been targeted through these events ... Efforts to distort Turkey's image have been put in place as part of a systematic plan."

