Muslim men pray during Friday prayers near a wall with graffiti sprayed by protesters, on a street next to Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Muslim men pray during Friday prayers near a wall with graffiti sprayed by protesters, on a street next to Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ISTANBUL Turkey must investigate whether police used excessive force in a crackdown on days of anti-government demonstrations and hold those responsible to account, European Union enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele said on Friday.

"Peaceful demonstrations constitute a legitimate way for ... groups to express their views in a democratic society. Excessive use of force by police against these demonstrations has no place in such a democracy," Fuele said in a speech at a conference attended by Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

"I am happy that even the government admitted that. What is important now, is not only to launch a swift and transparent investigation but also to bring those responsible to account."

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)