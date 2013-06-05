ANKARA Hackers said on Wednesday they had attacked Turkish government systems and obtained confidential details of staff in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in support of days of anti-government protest.

A source in Erdogan's office confirmed that staff email accounts had come under a phishing attack but said those affected had been cut off from the network.

The activists, calling themselves Anonymous Turkey, said in a statement released via Twitter they had not released any phone numbers and would only share email passwords linked to accounts with no classified information.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet Lawrence)