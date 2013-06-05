People walk past a poster depicting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan that has been pasted by demonstrators at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Anti-government protesters are reflected on the windows of a building as they gather for a rally in Ankara June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An anti-government protester is pictured with a helmet, shield and baton seized from riot police, in Ankara June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of trade unions chant slogans against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as they march at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask walks past a burnt public bus used as a barricade, at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Anti-government protesters run to take cover to protect themselves from water cannons and tear gas as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People gather at Taksim Square as they shout anti-government slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL/ANKARA Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns on Thursday to a nation racked by protests against his leadership, in what could prove a pivotal moment in Turkey's worst political unrest for decades.

Erdogan returns from a visit to North Africa to face demands that he apologise over a fierce police crackdown and sack those who ordered it, following a week of protests that have left two dead and more than 4,000 injured in a dozen cities.

What began as a campaign against the redevelopment of a leafy Istanbul park has surged into an unprecedented show of defiance against the perceived authoritarianism of Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party.

Police backed by armoured vehicles have fired tear gas and water cannon on stone-throwing protesters night after night, while thousands have massed peacefully in recent days on Taksim Square, where the demonstrations first began.

The straight-talking prime minister left on Monday in a defiant mood, dismissing the protesters as looters and vowing the unrest would be over in a matter of days, comments that his critics said further inflamed tensions.

"We have the momentum, with people like me going to work every day and coming back to attend the protests," said Cetin, a 29-year old civil engineer who declined to give his surname because he works for a company close to the government.

"We should keep coming here to protest until we really feel we've achieved something," he said, one of thousands gathered on Taksim Square until late into the night.

Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc, formally in charge while Erdogan is away, has struck a more conciliatory tone, apologising for the initial police crackdown on peaceful campaigners in Taksim's Gezi Park and meeting a delegation of protesters on Tuesday in his office in Ankara.

"The powers that be continue to counter with violence, pressure and prohibitionist policies ... demands which are being expressed in a peaceful and democratic manner," a spokesman for the delegation said after meeting Arinc.

"We demand the removal from duty of those who gave the order to inflict force ... starting with the governors and police chiefs of Istanbul, Ankara and Hatay," he told reporters, referring to the areas worst affected by violence.

"EVERYWHERE IS TAKSIM"

A second trade union federation representing hundreds of thousands of workers joined the protests on Wednesday, its members banging drums, trailing banners and chanting "Tayyip resign" as they marched on Taksim.

There were similar scenes in Kizilay park in the government quarter of Ankara, where police later fired pepper spray and water cannon to disperse several thousand protesters.

A short distance away around Kugulu Park, a middle class area dotted with restaurants and bars, people chanted "dictator resign" and "everywhere is Taksim, everywhere is resistance" as residents hung off balconies banging pots and pans in support.

Despite the protest, Erdogan remains by far the country's most popular politician, his blustering, assertive style and common touch courting the conservative Islamic heartland.

His AK Party has won an increasing share of the vote in three successive elections and holds around two thirds of the seats in parliament. A man who rarely bows to any opposition, he clearly has no intention of stepping down and no obvious rivals inside or outside his ruling party.

But he, and those around him, face a challenge calming widening protests without appearing to lose face.

Clashes erupted late on Tuesday in the eastern province of Tunceli, where police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of protesters who set up barricades and threw stones.

And on Wednesday, a small group of people who read a statement in support of the protests were set upon in the Black Sea city of Rize, Erdogan's ancestral home and a stronghold of the AK Party, CNN Turk reported, an attack that only ended after police intervened.

"Erdogan cannot backtrack now. It would mean defeat," said Ali Aydin, 38, a car dealer in the Tophane neighbourhood of Istanbul, a conservative bastion in the mostly Bohemian district around Taksim Square. "Weakness would destroy the party."

(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul, Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Will Waterman)