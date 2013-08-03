A street vendor sells Turkish flags bearing images of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of Turkey, as demonstrators gather for an anti-government protest on the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Plainclothes police officers detain a demonstrator (C) during an anti-government protest on the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anti-government protesters run from water cannons fired by riot police on the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anti-government protesters try to prevent the shutters of a shopping mall from closing, while attempting to take cover from riot police in the mall, at the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Riot police march on the main Istiklal Street during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters at the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Anti-government protesters run from water cannons fired by riot police on the main Istiklal Street in central Istanbul August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse small groups of anti-government protesters in central Istanbul on Saturday evening, television footage showed.

There was a heavy riot police presence in the area around Istanbul's central Taksim square early in the evening, after calls for anti-government protests were made on social media. However there were no signs of large-scale protests.

Halk TV footage showed police firing water cannon and teargas on the main pedestrian street leading to Taksim square and on adjoining side streets.

Protests and police intervention have continued sporadically in recent weeks after a nationwide wave of demonstrations in June against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, accused by his critics of becoming increasingly authoritarian.

Those demonstrations began with a small protest against the planned redevelopment of the city's Gezi Park at Taksim.

Five people died and thousands were injured in the anti-government unrest, which posed the biggest challenge to Erdogan's decade-old rule.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)