A protester uses a slingshot to throw rocks as they clash with riot police in Istanbul May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

ISTANBUL A second person died from injuries sustained during protests in Istanbul overnight following the fatal shooting of a bystander the day before, the provincial governor said on Friday.

"Two citizens were seriously injured last night from a fragmentation grenade. Unfortunately, one of them died today," Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu told reporters.

Mutlu also said security forces were working on identifying the deceased. Eight other people were injured during clashes late on Thursday, but none of them was in critical condition.

