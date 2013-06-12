ISTANBUL Two foreign correspondents from the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) covering protests in Istanbul were detained by police on Wednesday and the company said it was seeking further information from the Turkish authorities.

CBC said on its website it had been in touch with reporters Sasa Petricic and Derek Stoffel following their detention. Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said on his Twitter account he had telephoned the Turkish ambassador to express his concern.

"Sasa and I are ok. In police custody but ok. Thanks for kind words. Will lose mobile phones very quickly so good night," Stoffel said on his Twitter account.

Turkey has been shaken by almost two weeks of fierce demonstrations against what protesters say is the authoritarianism of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and government ministers have accused international media of stoking the unrest through their coverage.

Mainstream Turkish media provided only brief coverage of the initial violence nearly two weeks ago, stepping up reporting only after Erdogan commented on the unfamiliar scenes of chaos.

