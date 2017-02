ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, facing the biggest protests of his tenure, called on his supporters to prepare for pro-government rallies next weekend in Istanbul and Ankara, as riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to clear protesters from an Ankara square.

"On Saturday, are you ready for a big Ankara meeting? ... The next day we will have the Istanbul meeting," Erdogan said to cheering crowds in Ankara, as riot police moved in against protesters just a few kilometres away.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)