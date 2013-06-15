German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ISTANBUL One of Turkey's main public sector labour unions said it would call a general strike for Monday after riot police stormed an Istanbul park, firing tear gas and percussion bombs to evict hundreds of anti-government demonstrators on Saturday.
"We had already taken a decision to go on strike if there was an intervention on the park. So tomorrow we will declare a strike for Monday," said Mustafa Turgut, spokesman of the Public Workers Unions Confederation (KESK), which has some 240,000 members in 11 unions.
A second union grouping, the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions (DISK), was holding an emergency meeting on whether to also call a strike, a DISK official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Roche)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.