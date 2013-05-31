ISTANBUL An Egyptian tourist is in a critical condition after being hit by a police gas canister in a crackdown on anti-government protests in Istanbul on Friday, a doctors' association said.

The 34-year-old woman was undergoing an operation after suffering a brain haemorrhage, Istanbul Medical Chamber board member Huseyin Demirduzen told Reuters.

A total of 12 people, including a pro-Kurdish MP, suffered trauma injuries and hundreds suffered respiratory problems due to the effects of tear gas during the clashes around Istanbul's central Taksim Square, Demirduzen said.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Sonya Hepinstall)