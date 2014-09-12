ISTANBUL A group of Turkish football fans have been charged with trying to overthrow their government during mass street protests in 2013, in a case dismissed as a farce by opposition MPs and defence lawyers.

Prosecutors said they were seeking life sentences for 35 people, most of them members of a supporters' club of major Istanbul team Besiktas, according to an indictment accepted by a court late on Thursday.

They were accused of helping organise the wave of anti-government demonstrations which erupted in Istanbul's Taksim square in May last year and grew into a major challenge to then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.

Since quelling the demonstrations last summer, Erdogan has fought off corruption investigations targeting his inner circle that he described as a bid oust him. His ruling AK Party went on to win local elections in March before he won a presidential election in August.

Opposition MPs have accused the government of launching an authoritarian crackdown on anti-government activists and on police officers, judges and prosecutors involved in the corruption inquiries.

Officials from the main opposition CHP held a meeting with the charged Carsi members on Friday in the central Besiktas district from which the supporter's group takes its name.

"If a jurist believes that a club's fans could stage a coup in a country, then we must all see what a state our legal system is in," party general secretary Gursel Tekin told reporters.

Carsi means market place, referring to the area where fans traditionally gather before matches. The district, where anti-government sentiment is strong, is near Taksim and the location of prime ministerial offices on the banks of the Bosphorus.

In last year's demonstrations those offices became a focus of anger for protesters who clashed repeatedly with riot police who fired tear gas and water cannon to counter what prosecutors said was an attempt to occupy the buildings.

TRIAL DATE SET

Carsi members had a strong presence in the protests. An anti-police slogan chanted by members at matches, rang out regularly during the demonstrations. At one point in the protests, members commandeered a mechanical digger and drove it towards police lines.

Prosecutors said phone calls and social media showed the group organised protests and tried to liken them to the "Arab Spring" uprisings raging across the Middle East.

The indictment, charging the fans with "attempting to overthrow the government", "forming a gang" and "damaging public property", said a search of one defendants' home revealed a gun and an anti-aircraft rocket.

The court agreed to take on the case and said the trial would start on Dec. 16.

Defence lawyer Koray Kirca told Reuters Carsi members had sought to stem the violence in June, meeting police in a bid to halt clashes in the area of Erdogan's offices.

"It’s like being accused of attempting to kill someone with a pop-gun. This is the worst, the most frivolous and the most interesting indictment I have ever seen," Kirca said.

Six people died and thousands were hurt in protests across the country.

The unrest began as a peaceful protest against the demolition of a park at Taksim but spread nationwide after a brutal police crackdown. Prosecutors have since launched a series of court cases against those involved.

"Our government lives with the fear that any act opposing them is intentional and aimed at toppling them...[they] try to neutralise all dissent channels," Ilter Turan, professor of Political Science at Istanbul Bilgi University, told Reuters.

(Writing by Daren Butler and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrew Heavens)