DOHA Signing a free trade agreement with Qatar is a major goal for Turkey, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Davutoglu, on an official visit to the Gulf nation, made the comment in a speech at a business forum. He also said that Turkish defence companies were in talks with Qatari counterparts as part of a drive to increase cooperation between the countries.

