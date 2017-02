LONDON A magnitude 6.1 quake hit southeastern Turkey, 6 km south east of the city of Van at a depth of 33 km, the USGS geological survey said on Sunday.

A later bulletin said a magnitude 6.0 quake hit 20 km northwest of Van at a depth of 9 km.

Earlier a magnitude 7.2 quake hit the same area and an official said up to 1,000 people were feared killed.