ISTANBUL There were bodies of more than 50 people in a hospital in Ercis, the town near the city of Van that was near the epicentre of a powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey on Sunday, Cihan news agency reported.

The quake may have killed up to 1,000 people as it triggered the collapse of dozens of buildings across the region, media reported the Kandilli Observatory as saying.

The Kandilli Observatory, which initially cited a magnitude of 6.6, said the earthquake struck at 1041 GMT (11:41 a.m. British time) and was 5 km (3 miles) deep. The observatory later updated the magnitude to 7.2. The U.S. Geological Survey earlier reported that the magnitude was 7.6.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer)