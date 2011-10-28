A man reacts (R) as rescue workers carry an earthquake victim in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A baby girl, rescued from a building that collapsed during an earthquake, is carried in an incubator in a hospital in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, in this still image taken from video footage October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A rescue team carries a generator as they search for survivors under a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Search and rescue officials inspect a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Earthquake survivors stand in front of a damaged building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Earthquake survivor Gozde Bahar is carried to an ambulance by rescue workers in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Men wait in line to receive tents for their families in the eastern Turkish town of Ercis October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A resident, affected by the recent earthquake, sits on the spot of his collapsed building in the eastern Turkish city of Van October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Men wait in line to receive tents for their families in the eastern Turkish town of Ercis October 26, 2011. T REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A woman affected by the earthquake rests at the corner of a street in Ercis October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Melek Halitogullari (L) is accompanied by her father as she waits for news on her brother, who is trapped under debris, after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman and her son walk between tents set up at a stadium, currently used as a relief shelter campsite for earthquake victims, in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Laundry (R) is seen hanging on a collapsed building in Ercis, as rescue workers (L) continue their search for survivors trapped under rubbles, near the eastern Turkish city of Van October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rescue workers look for survivors in a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rescue workers carry 18-year-old male survivor named Imdat from a collapsed building after surviving for more than 100 hours, in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner\

Rescue workers carry 18-year-old male survivor named Imdat from a collapsed building after surviving for more than 100 hours, in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Rescuers transport Ferhat Tokay, 13, into an ambulance after he was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Ercis early October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Turkish Civil Defence Search and Rescue/Handout

Earthquake survivor Ferhat Tokay is pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building by Turkish and Azeri rescuers in Ercis early October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Azerbaijan Search and Rescue Team/Handout

Rescuers transport Ferhat Tokay, 13, into an ambulance after he was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Ercis early October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Anadolu Agency

ERCIS, Turkey Authorities overseeing relief efforts after Turkey's biggest earthquake in over a decade were confident emergency needs for tens of thousands made homeless would be met by Saturday in hardest hit urban areas.

Search and rescue operations continued at nine sites in Ercis, a town of nearly 100,000 that suffered the most damage in last Sunday's quake, but no survivors have been found since a 13-year-old boy was dragged out of the rubble in the early hours of Friday.

The death toll from the tremor was at least 575, and the number of injured stood at 2,608, according to the official count. While 187 people were rescued over the past six days, chances of finding more alive were slim.

One of the bodies found on Friday was the father of a two-week-old baby girl called Azra whose rescue, along with her mother, on Tuesday had briefly uplifted the nation.

The government was criticised for responding slowly during the initial days of the crisis, with anger focussed largely on the shortage of tents as thousands of people endured freezing nights waiting for shelter to be provided.

"Our primary concern are the kids, we will be fine somehow but what will happen to these kids?" Nezihe Saglam, a 38-year-old housewife, as she sat around a small camp fire with other family members who had pitched three tents in a garden.

"We have a stove in the tent but it's freezing at night, and the stoves can't help the freezing temperatures. What if the kids get infections?" she said.

"We haven't had any warm food since the earthquake, we are living on cheese and bread and olives. Tents, beds and warm food are the priorities, we need a soup kitchen in every neighbourhood," she said.

No official figures were available for the homeless.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies put the number of "affected people" at 50,000.

Niyazi Dogac Gucbilek, a senior health official drafted in from Istanbul, to run a mobile hospital near a camp of more than 330 tents, said 10 babies had been born there in the past five days, all perfectly healthy.

After dealing with trauma injuries and cardiac arrests over the past few days, the number of emergency crews and doctors would be cut by half on Saturday, Gucbilek said. The next phase would be countering acute respiratory illnesses and blood pressure problems, with winter fast approaching.

"Cold is the biggest problem now. We had many diarrhoea cases In the first few days but now it is down to normal levels," he told Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL AID

People of the region are predominantly Kurdish, and the government is trying to build bridges with the ethnic minority while fighting a long-running separatist insurgency, making it particularly sensitive to any accusations of mismanaging the relief effort.

Overseeing relief operations in the quake zone, Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said there was no more need for tents or blankets, and there was no problem with the provision of food and water.

"We see that everything is normalising. Temporary housing has been provided in Ercis and Van centre. There is not a lot of rush anymore," Atalay was quoted as saying by state-run Anatolian news agency on Friday. "By tomorrow (Saturday) night all emergency needs will be met."

Atalay said efforts were still being made to deliver aid to outlying villages, where few of the primitively built houses are still standing or safe enough to sleep in.

International aid has flooded into Turkey, after it called for help to supply winterised tents, containers and prefabricated housing to shelter the homeless.

The first foreign planeloads of tents have arrived. On Friday, Armenia also sent aid supplies, despite a long history of enmity with Turkey and floundering efforts to reconcile.

In total 35,000 tents have been sent to the region.

The United States said on Friday Turkey had requested its help with the relief effort, and the U.S. European Command would start airlifting supplies such as blankets and sleeping bags within the next two days.

"The United States has received a request from the Turkish government for humanitarian support in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Van province earlier this week," said Pentagon spokesman Captain John Kirby.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who are suffering. And our ablest efforts will be expended in assisting in any way possible."

SOME LIGHTS BACK ON

However, despite relief efforts there were still some people begging for tents in Van, the provincial capital, where tents have been looted and sold on the black market.

Lights were switched back on in some buildings in the centre of Ercis on Friday for the first time in six days and a pharmacy, a bank and a computer parts shop re-opened, but there was no running water.

There were fewer people meandering aimlessly round the streets and tent cities on the outskirts of town were expanding.

In Van, a city of a million people which suffered less damage, there were questions over the water supply with tests being conducted to ascertain whether it was potable.

The other major issue was convincing people their damaged homes were strong enough to withstand aftershocks -- there have been well over a thousand counted since the quake, including a few with a magnitude of between 5 and 6.

"If we can't convince people with little damage in their homes to go back inside their home, then we will need around 100,000 tents," Cuney Canis, a legislator for the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) in Van, said.

(Additional reporting by Seda Sezer and Evrim Ergin in Van; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Sophie Hares)