Smoke rises from a building of a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. Prisoners set fire to a jail in Turkey's earthquake-hit city of Van on Tuesday and gunshots were heard as inmates fought their guards following a big aftershock. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Relatives of prisoners react as as they wait in front of a jail secured by riot police in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A fire engine arrives to a jail in the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. Prisoners set fire to a jail in Turkey's earthquake-hit city of Van on Tuesday and gunshots were heard as inmates fought their guards following a big aftershock. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

VAN, Turkey Gunshots were heard as prisoners set fire to a jail and fought with guards in Turkey's quake-hit city of Van on Tuesday, two days after a jailbreak when 200 were reported to have escaped in the chaos after a major earthquake.

A soldier said prisoners had attacked guards with scissors and knives. A municipal official, who declined to be named, said inmates had set fire to the jail.

Reuters journalists saw flames lap the building, while white smoke billowed into the night sky, before half a dozen shots were heard.

