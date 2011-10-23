VAN, Turkey Survivors of a powerful earthquake in southeast Turkey on Sunday said they could hear the cries of people trapped beneath the debris of collapsed building in the city of Van, as they waited for rescue teams to help them reach the victims.

"All of a sudden, a quake tore down the building in front of me. All the bystanders, we all ran to the building and rescued two injured people from the ruins," Haili Celik, a young man living in the centre of Van told Reuters.

"We heard cries and groaning from underneath the debris, we are waiting for the rescue teams to arrive."

(Reporting by Seyhmus Coskun; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by David Stamp)