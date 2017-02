ISTANBUL The number of people killed by a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has reached 70, said Huseyin Celik, deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party, giving the first official estimate of the toll since the quake hit on Sunday afternoon.

There were 10 deaths in Van, a city of around one million people, he said, and 60 in Ercis, a town around 100 km north of Van. Celik said he was concerned that the number would rise.

