ISTANBUL More than 200 people were killed in the 7.2 magnitude quake that devastated parts of eastern Turkey, Interior Minister Idris Naim Sahin told reporters early on Monday.

Overseeing emergency operations in Ercis, one the worst hit towns, Sahin said 117 people were confirmed dead in Ercis and 100 in Van city, the provincial capital. A total of 1,090 people were known to have been injured by the quake on Sunday afternoon, he said. Officials say hundreds of people remained unaccounted for and rescue teams were working through the night looking for survivors beneath the rubble.

(Reporting by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Matthew Jones)