ISTANBUL The death toll in an earthquake that hit southeast Turkey Sunday has risen to 523, with 1,650 people injured, the Disaster and Emergency Administration said Thursday.

In a statement, it also said 185 people had been rescued alive from collapsed buildings since the quake, which struck Van province Sunday afternoon with a magnitude of 7.2. The crisis centre had said Wednesday night the death toll was at 481.

(Writing by Daren Butler)