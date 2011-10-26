ERCIS, Turkey Emergency workers rescued a 27-year old woman alive from a collapsed building on Wednesday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 400 people and left tens of thousands homeless in southeastern Turkey.

The woman, Gozde Bahar, went into cardiac arrest as she was being transported to hospital in the town of Ercis, one of the hardest hit by Sunday's 7.2 magnitude quake.

Doctors later managed to revive her. She was in critical condition at a hospital in the provincial capital of Van, Reuters reporters at the scene said. Rescuers battled against time to find more missing people from the quake.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch)