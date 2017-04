ANKARA Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told a cabinet meeting on Monday that the central bank should cut interest rates when it meets on Tuesday, government spokesman Bulent Arinc said.

"Turkey has cost inflation, and the major driver of cost inflation is rates. The relevant ministers said during the cabinet meeting that there must certainly be a cut in interest rates," Arinc told a regular news conference following the cabinet meeting.

