ISTANBUL The Dutch ban on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu flying to Rotterdam on Saturday in a row over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish emigres will not go unanswered and will have consequences, Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said the decision by the Netherlands was a "scandal" and unacceptable in every way.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Clarke)