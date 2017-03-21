Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
BRUSSELS The behaviour of Turkish politicians campaigning for a constitutional change to expand the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan is so "unimaginable" that it defies comment, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
Schaeuble was speaking to reporters in Brussels after a meeting of European Union finance ministers.
His comment reflected growing frustration by German officials about repeated comments by Erdogan and other top Turkish officials comparing local bans on rallies in Germany to actions taken during the Nazi era.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.