ANKARA The leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP opposition party said on Sunday that the outcome of a referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan was an "undeniably successful achievement" and should be respected.

Devlet Bahceli, who supported the "yes" campaign in Sunday's vote, made the comments in a statement as initial results showed a narrow victory for proposed constitutional changes to replace Turkey's parliamentary system with an executive presidency.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)