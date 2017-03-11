Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, March 11, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish authorities have sealed off the Dutch embassy and consulate, sources at Turkey's foreign ministry said on Saturday, as a row between the two countries over Turkish campaigning in Europe escalated.

Turkey also closed off the residences of the Dutch ambassador, charge d'affaires and consul general as tensions between the NATO partners escalated after the Dutch government barred Turkey's foreign minister from flying to Rotterdam.

Earlier, Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was blocked by Dutch police from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, NOS News reported.

