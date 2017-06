People shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, early March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ROTTERDAM Dutch police were escorting the Turkish family affairs minister to the German border after he was prevented from addressing a crowd of supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the mayor of Rotterdam said early Sunday.

Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya had travelled by road to the Netherlands from neighbouring Germany after the Dutch government revoked landing rights for a plane carrying Turkey's foreign minister earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)