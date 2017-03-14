ANKARA Turkey may slap the Netherlands with economic sanctions, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara launched a series of high-level diplomatic sanctions against the Dutch in a deepening row.

Kurtulmus made the comment in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk. He also said that Ankara would not withdraw its ambassador to the Netherlands at this stage.

Turkey has been incensed by Dutch and German government bans on its ministers from speaking to rallies of overseas Turks ahead of an April referendum that would give President Tayyip Erdogan's office sweeping powers.

