ANKARA Votes in favour of Turkish constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers stood at 52.8 percent with around 90 percent of ballots opened, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday.

Votes against the changes have been rising, taking the lead in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, with 88 percent of ballot boxes opened, data from Anadolu showed.

