ANKARA Votes against the constitutional changes to hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers have taken the lead in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, data from state-run Anadolu agency showed on Sunday.

Around 88 percent of the ballot boxes were opened in the city, data cited by Anadolu said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)