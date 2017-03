ANKARA Turkey will end a ban that bars women from wearing the Islamic-style headscarf in state institutions, part of the government's long-awaited package of proposed human-rights reforms, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in a major policy speech.

The new rules will not apply to the judiciary or the military. Muslim but secular Turkey has long had tough restrictions on the garb worn by women working in state offices.

Erdogan also announced plans to return monastery property belonging to Syriac Christians that was seized by the state.

