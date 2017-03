A televised news conference of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is screened on televisions at an electronics shop in Istanbul September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Turkey's proposed reforms aimed at addressing some Kurdish grievances do not go far enough to advance the peace process with militants, the head of the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) said on Monday.

The package of reforms, including lowering an electoral threshold and allowing for Kudish-language education at private schools, did not meet the BDP's expectations, co-chairwoman Gultan Kisanak told a news conference.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan presented the much-anticipated proposals earlier on Monday.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Angus MacSwan)