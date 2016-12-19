LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Monday she was concerned about reports that Russia's Turkish ambassador had been shot in the capital Ankara.

"I was just looking at what I believe ... is some breaking news, that the Russian ambassador to Turkey has been shot, a matter which is yet to be confirmed, but I think is a matter of concern," May said in the middle of a question and answer session.

The ambassador was seriously wounded in a gun attack at an art gallery in Ankara and after May spoke, Russian news agency RIA said he had died of his wounds.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Camilla Hodgson, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)